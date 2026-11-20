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Mogadishu (AX) — The Federal Government of Somalia has once again strongly accused the United Arab Emirates of directly interfering in its internal affairs, ordering the Abu Dhabi…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Federal Government of Somalia has once again strongly accused the United Arab Emirates of directly interfering in its internal affairs, ordering the Abu Dhabi government to channel all diplomatic and security agreements through the central government in Mogadishu and warning that it will take legal measures to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued by Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the ministry expressed deep concern over the UAE government’s continued interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, accusing it of undermining national unity.

“The Federal Republic of Somalia expresses its deep concern over the continued interference by the Government of the United Arab Emirates in Somalia’s internal affairs,” the statement said. “This interference is clearly undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.”

The ministry affirmed that the federal government is the only legally authorized body to manage Somalia’s international relations and firmly rejected any foreign security agreement not approved by the central government.

“Somalia once again affirms its rejection of any foreign relations or parallel security arrangements that bypass the Federal Government, which is the sole authority responsible for Somalia’s foreign relations,” the statement said.

The Somali government called on the UAE to conduct its relations with the country exclusively through federal institutions, citing the United Nations Charter and international law.

The ministry’s statement followed a televised address on Tuesday by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who accused the UAE of providing political, financial and security support to regional administrations and armed groups that he said were obstructing the country’s unity.

Hassan Sheikh also criticized agreements between the UAE and the administrations of the North Western State of Somalia, Puntland and Jubaland, particularly agreements concerning the key ports of Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo.

He argued that such agreements must be negotiated with the central government because the ports are national assets belonging to all Somali citizens.

The president added that Abu Dhabi was building military and security structures outside federal oversight, allegations that have not been independently verified.

Somalia’s latest diplomatic statement comes as the war of words between officials in Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi has intensified.

Early Wednesday morning, Anwar Gargash, the UAE president’s diplomatic adviser, criticized Hassan Sheikh’s remarks, accusing the Somali president of prioritizing personal political interests over Somalia’s public interest.

Gargash defended the UAE’s long-standing history of relations with Somalia, warning that the country’s internal political rivalry could draw Somalia into broader regional conflicts.

Despite the escalating tensions, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that its criticism was directed specifically at the UAE government’s policies and did not affect relations between the peoples of the two countries.

“Somalia’s concern relates only to the policies of the UAE Government and does not concern the longstanding friendship between the Somali and Emirati peoples,” the ministry said.

The government issued a strong warning that it would take all legal measures to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

“The Federal Republic of Somalia will take every necessary legal measure to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity,” the statement concluded.

The ministry did not detail the specific measures it intended to take or whether additional diplomatic sanctions against the UAE were being considered.

The latest confrontation follows Somalia’s decision in January to terminate UAE agreements covering security, defense and economic cooperation, including arrangements concerning ports in the regional administrations.

The dispute has intensified amid ongoing political disagreements between Mogadishu and several regional administrations over constitutional amendments, power-sharing and the country’s electoral process.

The UAE continues to maintain economic and security ties with the North Western State of Somalia and other administrations in the country, while Mogadishu insists that foreign governments must respect the federal government’s authority to lead Somalia’s international relations.