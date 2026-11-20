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Keshoe Isaiah, a member of Kenya’s Maasai community, knows that reality well.

For them, the crisis is not a distant warning about the future. It is already reshaping daily life, livelihoods and homes.

As delegates from across the globe work to turn climate promises into practical action at the COP31 summit in Turkey, many attendees are carrying firsthand experience of a…

As delegates from across the globe work to turn climate promises into practical action at the COP31 summit in Turkey, many attendees are carrying firsthand experience of a changing climate.

For them, the crisis is not a distant warning about the future. It is already reshaping daily life, livelihoods and homes.

Keshoe Isaiah, a member of Kenya’s Maasai community, knows that reality well.

He said worsening droughts had disrupted his education as his family struggled to access water. The dry conditions also killed their livestock, removing a vital source of food and income.

Throughout the week, people from countries around the world have shared stories of challenges that differ in detail but are bound by the same reality. Climate change is not something they are waiting to experience. It is something they are already living through.

Watch the latest installment of our video series, ‘Climate Changed My Life’, above