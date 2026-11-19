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The 56-year-old New Yorker won 251 votes in a closed-door secret ballot, while 11 lawmakers voted against his nomination, according to US media reports.

Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives after House Democrats selected him to lead their party.

Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives after House Democrats selected him to lead their party. The 56-year-old New…

Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives after House Democrats selected him to lead their party.

The 56-year-old New Yorker won 251 votes in a closed-door secret ballot, while 11 lawmakers voted against his nomination, according to US media reports.

No Democrat formally challenged Mr Jeffries, but resistance from several newly elected progressives revealed tensions over how the party should use its newly won power.

His nomination places him on track to lead a commanding Democratic majority through the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term, as Democrats prepare to undo Republican policies and launch investigations into the administration.

Donald Trump told media outlets he would accept the election results

Given the size of the Democratic majority, his eventual election is widely viewed as a formality.

Returning members and incoming lawmakers took part in the vote, including progressives who had pressed for commitments on issues such as US military support for Israel and the role of money in politics.

Mr Jeffries requested a recorded vote instead of allowing his nomination to pass “by acclamation”, a procedure that would have avoided a formal ballot and had been favored by some of his allies.

He said every Democrat should be able to consider his experience, record and vision, pointing to the precedent established when the party last regained control of the House in 2018.

Although the final tally was released, the secret-ballot process kept individual votes confidential.

Before the election, Mr Jeffries held discussions with progressive lawmakers on issues including Israel and healthcare. Proposals to reduce the Medicare eligibility age and broaden coverage were among the subjects raised.

The Democratic leader has also tried to redirect attention toward his party’s governing plans after voters delivered Republicans a crushing defeat, fueled by anger over the Iran war and sharply rising fuel prices.

“Folks are drowning in this Republican economy, and House Democrats are committed to turning that situation around, beginning on day one,” he told reporters yesterday.

“We’re going to relentlessly fight for an affordable America.”

Brooklyn roots

Mr Jeffries grew up in Brooklyn’s working-class Crown Heights neighborhood. He became a lawyer before entering the New York state legislature in 2007 and winning a seat in Congress in 2012.

Recognized for his controlled delivery, pointed rhetoric and frequent references to hip-hop artists, he became the first Black politician to lead a party in either chamber of Congress when Democrats chose him to succeed Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

He was also one of the House prosecutors during Mr Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

As speaker, Mr Jeffries would oversee one of Washington’s most influential institutions and become second in line to the presidency, behind the vice-president.

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Yet leading the party would bring a difficult balancing act, with Democrats divided between centrists and an increasingly confident left wing.

Democrats have pledged to investigate Mr Trump and his administration, but remain split over Israel, healthcare and how forcefully to advance their priorities against a president who still holds veto power.

Mr Jeffries’s uncontested nomination stands in contrast to the more competitive contest among Senate Democrats, where veteran party leader Chuck Schumer is facing a challenge from Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Mr Van Hollen has won backing from prominent figures on the left, including Bernie Sanders, though he has acknowledged that he enters the race as the underdog.

Senate Democrats are expected to choose their leader in early December.

Republicans selected their congressional leaders last week, promoting Mr Trump’s ally Jim Jordan in the House and keeping John Thune as their Senate leader.