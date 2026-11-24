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Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali government announced Monday that units of the armed forces had killed 285 al-Shabab members in recent weeks, including 12 senior commanders, during planned…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali government announced Monday that units of the armed forces had killed 285 al-Shabab members in recent weeks, including 12 senior commanders, during planned offensives carried out in four regions in southern and central Somalia.

Former Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi said at a news conference in Mogadishu on Nov. 23 that the operations specifically targeted individuals who held significant influence within the group, including founding members and those responsible for military operations, communications, logistics and intelligence.

The operations were carried out in Bay, Middle Shabelle, Lower Shabelle and Hiiraan regions, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Daynuunay area of Bay region, according to the government.

Fiqi said the operations were conducted jointly by the Somali National Army, particularly the specially trained Danab forces, with air support from international partners.

Among the commanders confirmed killed was Isaaq Adan Madgaab, also known as Isaaq Ukurow, whom Fiqi described as one of al-Shabab’s founding members in 2007.

“Ukurow led a special unit that carried out attacks and previously supervised six brigades operating in Bay and Bakool regions,” the minister said.

Fiqi said Ukurow was killed during the operation in the Daynuunay area.

The minister also announced that Mukhtaar Qalinle, known as Timo-weyne and the group’s communications chief, and Hassan Dheere, who was responsible for general logistics and transport in the central sector, were both killed in the Daynuunay operations.

Other commanders named by Fiqi included Ahmed Abdulle Ansaari, who led a unit operating in Middle Shabelle and was reportedly killed near Masjid Ali Gaduud.

Mohamed Ibrahim Saadaat, identified as a combat unit commander, was also killed in the Muduulow area of Lower Shabelle region.

The minister also listed Abdiwahab, known as Nuux-yare, who served as an intelligence commander, and Abdullahi Ahmed Adan, known as Maskiinow, a senior figure in the group’s general logistics administration.

Abdi Ali, whom Fiqi described as al-Shabab’s commander responsible for the Nuur Dugle area, was also among those targeted in the attacks.

Another senior official in the group mentioned by the minister was Said Ahmed Sabriye Gaagaale, described as one of the commanders who helped build the group and who headed its heavy weapons and military transport section.

Fiqi confirmed that Gaagaale was killed in a military operation in Middle Shabelle region.

The government did not provide full details on the varying casualties at each location, and it did not disclose whether government forces suffered any losses during the operations.

The casualty figures and information about the positions held by the slain commanders have not yet received independent verification. Al-Shabab, for its part, has not yet commented on the government’s latest claims.

Fiqi stressed that the objective of the offensives was not limited to counting battlefield deaths, but also to creating a secure environment in which civilians could resume their normal lives.

He emphasized that the army’s true success could be measured when children could safely attend school, traders could conduct business without fear, and farmers could return to cultivating their land.

The minister praised the Somali forces that carried out the operations and thanked the international partners that supported the military campaign, particularly with air support.

The minister’s report came on the same day that Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed Saadaq Omar Mohamed Hassan, popularly known as Saadaq Joon, as Somalia’s new defense minister.

The government did not announce any changes to the ongoing military operations plan following the Cabinet reshuffle.

Somali forces are engaged in heavy fighting with al-Shabab in several areas of southern and central Somalia as the country prepares to fully take over security responsibilities from the African Union peacekeeping mission.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group has waged an almost two-decade war against Somalia’s federal government and continues to carry out attacks despite facing strong military pressure.