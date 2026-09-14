North Western State of Somalia Rights Body Raises Concern Over Detention of Poet and Journalists

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In a statement released Saturday, the commission said it had reviewed the cases of poet Ismael Yuusuf Jiheeye and journalist Abdiqani Hussein Abokor Baylood, who were arrested on…

Hargeisa (AX) - North Western State of Somalia’s National Human Rights Commission (SLNHRC) has questioned the legality of the arrests of a poet and two journalists, saying authorities…

Hargeisa (AX) – North Western State of Somalia’s National Human Rights Commission (SLNHRC) has questioned the legality of the arrests of a poet and two journalists, saying authorities…

Hargeisa (AX) – North Western State of Somalia’s National Human Rights Commission (SLNHRC) has questioned the legality of the arrests of a poet and two journalists, saying authorities detained them without warrants and failed to follow required legal procedures.

In a statement released Saturday, the commission said it had reviewed the cases of poet Ismael Yuusuf Jiheeye and journalist Abdiqani Hussein Abokor Baylood, who were arrested on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, respectively.

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Jiheeye remains in custody over a poem he recited, while Baylood is accused of recording and broadcasting the same poem, the commission said.

“Both men were arrested without warrants, raising concerns that legal safeguards governing arrest and personal liberty were not followed,” the commission said.

The commission separately said it received information on Sept. 10 regarding the arrest of journalist Hassan Galaydh by the Criminal Investigation Department.

After conducting a brief interview with Galaydh, the commission said he confirmed that he had not been mistreated but reported that he, too, had been detained without a warrant.

Galaydh was released a few days ago, but Jiheeye and Baylood remain in custody, according to the commission.

The rights body urged the public, especially journalists and other media workers, to exercise caution when publishing statements and information, while respecting the rights and reputations of those they discuss.

It also called on the relevant authorities and all other parties to observe the laws and procedures established to safeguard citizens’ rights.

The commission welcomed Galaydh’s release and reiterated that every detained person is entitled to justice and protection of their constitutional rights.