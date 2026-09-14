 Skip to content
Monday, September 14, 2026 1 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:54
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: North Western State of Somalia Rights Body Raises Concern Over Detention of Poet and Journalists
Breaking News
North Western State of Somalia Rights Body Raises Concern Over Detention of Poet and JournalistsJSP Backs Ali Gudlawe for Hirshabelle Presidency as Hiiraan Rejects Election PlanJSP Nominates Ali Guudlaawe Amid Hirshabelle Election DisputeSwedish Opposition Holds Narrow Lead in Tightly Contested ElectionSomali Electoral Commission Excludes Towfiiq Party From Galmudug State Re-Run ElectionsJourney Explores Ras Caseyr’s Landscape and Spirit Where Earth Meets the Indian OceanNorth Western State of Somalia Rights Body Raises Concern Over Detention of Poet and JournalistsJSP Backs Ali Gudlawe for Hirshabelle Presidency as Hiiraan Rejects Election PlanJSP Nominates Ali Guudlaawe Amid Hirshabelle Election DisputeSwedish Opposition Holds Narrow Lead in Tightly Contested ElectionSomali Electoral Commission Excludes Towfiiq Party From Galmudug State Re-Run ElectionsJourney Explores Ras Caseyr’s Landscape and Spirit Where Earth Meets the Indian Ocean
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

North Western State of Somalia Rights Body Raises Concern Over Detention of Poet and Journalists

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 14, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somaliland rights body raises concern over detention of poet, journalists

Hargeisa (AX) – North Western State of Somalia’s National Human Rights Commission (SLNHRC) has questioned the legality of the arrests of a poet and two journalists, saying authorities detained them without warrants and failed to follow required legal procedures.

In a statement released Saturday, the commission said it had reviewed the cases of poet Ismael Yuusuf Jiheeye and journalist Abdiqani Hussein Abokor Baylood, who were arrested on Aug. 29 and Sept. 12, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Jiheeye remains in custody over a poem he recited, while Baylood is accused of recording and broadcasting the same poem, the commission said.

 “Both men were arrested without warrants, raising concerns that legal safeguards governing arrest and personal liberty were not followed,” the commission said.

The commission separately said it received information on Sept. 10 regarding the arrest of journalist Hassan Galaydh by the Criminal Investigation Department.

After conducting a brief interview with Galaydh, the commission said he confirmed that he had not been mistreated but reported that he, too, had been detained without a warrant.

Galaydh was released a few days ago, but Jiheeye and Baylood remain in custody, according to the commission.

The rights body urged the public, especially journalists and other media workers, to exercise caution when publishing statements and information, while respecting the rights and reputations of those they discuss.

It also called on the relevant authorities and all other parties to observe the laws and procedures established to safeguard citizens’ rights.

The commission welcomed Galaydh’s release and reiterated that every detained person is entitled to justice and protection of their constitutional rights.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,617 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.