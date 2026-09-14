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Breaking: JSP Nominates Ali Guudlaawe Amid Hirshabelle Election Dispute
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JSP Nominates Ali Guudlaawe Amid Hirshabelle Election DisputeSwedish Opposition Holds Narrow Lead in Tightly Contested ElectionSomali Electoral Commission Excludes Towfiiq Party From Galmudug State Re-Run ElectionsJourney Explores Ras Caseyr’s Landscape and Spirit Where Earth Meets the Indian OceanIndonesian Ferry Capsizes, Killing Six and Leaving 130 People MissingMucaaradka Soomaaliya oo ka hadlay cidda dowladda ridaysa iyo dhisaysa dalkaJSP Nominates Ali Guudlaawe Amid Hirshabelle Election DisputeSwedish Opposition Holds Narrow Lead in Tightly Contested ElectionSomali Electoral Commission Excludes Towfiiq Party From Galmudug State Re-Run ElectionsJourney Explores Ras Caseyr’s Landscape and Spirit Where Earth Meets the Indian OceanIndonesian Ferry Capsizes, Killing Six and Leaving 130 People MissingMucaaradka Soomaaliya oo ka hadlay cidda dowladda ridaysa iyo dhisaysa dalka
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JSP Nominates Ali Guudlaawe Amid Hirshabelle Election Dispute

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 14, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 14 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Ali Guudlaawe nominated as JSP candidate amid Hirshabelle election dispute

Mogadishu (AX) – Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe has secured the Justice and Unity Party’s (JSP) nomination for the forthcoming election to lead the regional state.

The JSP Executive Committee endorsed Guudlaawe on Saturday at a meeting held at the party’s headquarters, approving his candidacy through a show of hands.

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Guudlaawe was subsequently awarded a certificate formally confirming his nomination at a ceremony held at the headquarters.

JSP Secretary-General Dr. Hussein Sheikh Mohamud urged party members and supporters to unite behind Guudlaawe as preparations for the election move forward.

Addressing the ceremony, Guudlaawe said the era of political rivalry should come to an end. He called on political stakeholders to cooperate in creating an inclusive future for Hirshabelle.

Guudlaawe has governed Hirshabelle for nearly six years. His nomination comes as disagreements continue over how the regional state’s next leadership should be chosen.

Politicians and prominent figures from the Hiiraan region have rejected the electoral process, arguing that no vote should be held in Hiiraan until the parties reach a political agreement.

Hirshabelle Vice President Yusuf Hagar Dabageed has likewise accused Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of backing away from an earlier agreement under which the Hawadle clan would take over Hirshabelle’s leadership in the coming regional election.

The dispute risks further complicating preparations for the poll, with political leaders still divided over both the electoral process and who should lead the state.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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