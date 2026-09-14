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Journey Explores Ras Caseyr’s Landscape and Spirit Where Earth Meets the Indian Ocean

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 14, 2026 3 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 3-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~3 min audio
The Heaven of the Earth: A Journey beyond the horizon into the spirit of Ras Caseyr, where earth meets the Indian Ocean

It was an honor and a privilege to accompany H.E. President Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland State State of Somalia on an extraordinary journey through Baargaal and Hafun—where towering mountains, open ocean and ancient civilizations converge.

At Africa’s far eastern edge, Baargaal and Hafun offer a rare meeting point of history, nature and maritime life. Located in the Ras Caseyr region of Bari, Puntland State, Somalia, these landscapes preserve a sense of the past, while their rugged coastlines and remote terrain remain strikingly untouched by time.

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For centuries, this part of the Horn of Africa stood along maritime trade routes linking Africa with Arabia, the Indian Ocean and lands beyond. Its strategic position made it a center of commercial exchange and, at various points, drew the attention of rival regional and global powers.

Ras Caseyr’s story is inseparable from the Indian Ocean’s historic trading network. During Europe’s era of imperial competition, the broader region figured prominently in the strategic plans of powers including Britain and Italy, largely because of its proximity to the Gulf of Aden and the sea lanes leading to the Red Sea and beyond. The Ottoman Empire’s presence and influence in the wider region adds another important dimension to this layered history.

But Baargaal and Hafun are defined by more than empires and geopolitics. Their story also belongs to traders, coastal communities and the natural resources that have sustained them. The region has long been associated with frankincense, dates, salt and other mineral resources. Its waters have supported generations of fishing communities and form part of one of the world’s most productive marine environments.

What sets Ras Caseyr apart, however, is the power of its landscape.

Mountains rise sharply along the coast, overlooking the broad waters of the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden. Islands, rocky cliffs, sandy beaches, valleys and rugged highlands create a setting of remarkable contrasts. A warm climate, spectacular shoreline and welcoming communities give the region an identity that is at once untamed and distinctly human.

For adventurous travellers, Ras Caseyr presents a remarkable range of possibilities.

Its mountains and rough terrain offer natural locations for hiking, canyoning and rock climbing. Along the coast, the open waters invite kitesurfing, surfing, kayaking and scuba diving. Those seeking a quieter escape will find an equally compelling attraction in its beaches and remote landscapes: space, stillness and distance from the demands of modern life.

From the shores of Baargaal or Hafun, the immense scale of the region becomes immediately apparent. The Indian Ocean extends toward an unbroken horizon, while the mountains rise at your back. Between land and sea lingers the presence of the ancient sailors and traders who once followed these routes.

That atmosphere makes Ras Caseyr more than a destination.

It becomes an experience.

Travel through this region is a passage across centuries—from ancient commerce and maritime civilizations to imperial rivalry and the modern era. It is also an encounter with a landscape that has retained much of its natural character, giving visitors the rare impression of discovering a place rather than merely arriving at one.

Perhaps Baargaal, Hafun and the wider Ras Caseyr region are most compelling because they bring together so much in one setting: history that has not lost its soul, nature that remains genuinely wild, and communities whose hospitality leaves a lasting impression.

At the eastern reaches of Africa, where mountains meet the sea and the Indian Ocean opens toward the wider world, Ras Caseyr stands among the Horn of Africa’s most extraordinary and still under-discovered destinations.

This is a land beyond the horizon—a place where mountains preserve the memory of history, the ocean carries generations of stories, and the natural world remains remarkably close to its original form.

Bari Region and Ras Caseyr: a place to discover, a history to remember and a horizon to experience.

 

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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