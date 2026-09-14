Somali electoral commission excludes Towfiiq Party from Galmudug state re-run elections

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a press statement issued Sunday, the commission named 12 parties eligible to participate in the elections. Towfiiq was not among them.

Mogadishu (AX) - The Towfiiq Party has been left off the list of political groups approved to contest Galmudug State’s House of Representatives and local council re-run elections,…

Mogadishu (AX) – The Towfiiq Party has been left off the list of political groups approved to contest Galmudug State’s House of Representatives and local council re-run elections,…

Mogadishu (AX) – The Towfiiq Party has been left off the list of political groups approved to contest Galmudug State’s House of Representatives and local council re-run elections, scheduled for September 30, 2026, by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC).

In a press statement issued Sunday, the commission named 12 parties eligible to participate in the elections. Towfiiq was not among them.

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The commission also notified political organizations and other stakeholders involved in the Galmudug polls that the deadline for submitting candidate lists had expired.

The move came two days after Towfiiq issued its own statement challenging the administration of the re-run election and calling on the electoral commission to resolve issues it said could undermine the vote’s credibility.

The party urged authorities to ensure that the election takes place in a free and fair environment, while raising concerns over the commission’s preparations and procedures.

Somalia’s Supreme Court annulled the results of the disputed Galmudug House of Representatives and local council elections last month, ordering that new elections be held.

Chief Justice Bashe Yusuf Ahmed said the vote had to be repeated because its conduct departed from constitutional requirements for elections to be free, fair and impartial.

Towfiiq, one of the political organizations that participated in the Galmudug elections, brought the case before the court.

With the Towfiiq Party excluded from the official list, the decision could revive tensions surrounding the earlier poll as Galmudug’s re-run election approaches.