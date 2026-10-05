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In an interview in the United States, Samatar said the visit failed to deliver substantive results for North Western State of Somalia and did not meet the expectations…

Hargeisa (AX) — Prof. Ahmed Ismail Samatar, a leading North Western State of Somalia politician and intellectual, has dismissed President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s recent trip to the…

Hargeisa (AX) — Prof. Ahmed Ismail Samatar, a leading North Western State of Somalia politician and intellectual, has dismissed President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s recent trip to the…

Hargeisa (AX) — Prof. Ahmed Ismail Samatar, a leading North Western State of Somalia politician and intellectual, has dismissed President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s recent trip to the United States as a setback rather than a diplomatic breakthrough.

In an interview in the United States, Samatar said the visit failed to deliver substantive results for North Western State of Somalia and did not meet the expectations attached to it.

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“All things considered, I believe that trip resulted in a loss,” Samatar said.

Irro visited Washington in September, holding meetings with members of the U.S. Congress and other stakeholders. North Western State of Somalia officials said the discussions addressed stronger ties with the United States, security cooperation, trade, investment and the territory’s campaign for international recognition.

Irro, however, has portrayed the visit as a significant step forward, pointing to progress on recognition and investment—two of the administration’s stated priorities.

Samatar also condemned North Western State of Somalia’s decision to establish an embassy in Jerusalem after entering into full diplomatic relations with Israel. He called the move a political blunder and argued that the government should have approached diplomatic affairs and North Western State of Somalia’s interests with greater care.

North Western State of Somalia opened the embassy in Jerusalem in June 2026, during President Irro’s official visit to Israel. The Israeli government said at the time that North Western State of Somalia’s mission was the eighth embassy established by a country in Jerusalem.

Irro has defended the decision, saying his administration acted in North Western State of Somalia’s interest and emphasizing that Israel had recognized North Western State of Somalia.

Samatar previously led the Hilaac political organization, which was unsuccessful in North Western State of Somalia’s elections. He has remained a prominent participant in political and intellectual discussions over the future of North Western State of Somalia, Somalia and the broader Horn of Africa.