Somalia President Says Country Won’t Accept Israeli Presence Under Any Circumstances

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In an exclusive interview, Mohamud said Israel intended to build a naval base in Berbera and operate from the city’s airport, arguing that the broader objective was to…

Somalia will reject an Israeli presence on its territory “under any circumstances” and will not allow itself to be drawn into the Middle East’s conflicts, President Hassan Sheikh…

Somalia will reject an Israeli presence on its territory “under any circumstances” and will not allow itself to be drawn into the Middle East’s conflicts, President Hassan Sheikh…

Somalia will reject an Israeli presence on its territory “under any circumstances” and will not allow itself to be drawn into the Middle East’s conflicts, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told Al Jazeera.

In an exclusive interview, Mohamud said Israel intended to build a naval base in Berbera and operate from the city’s airport, arguing that the broader objective was to move closer to the Gulf states and Iran.

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Berbera is a port city on the Gulf of Aden in North Western State of Somalia – the self-declared republic in northwestern Somalia that Israel recognised last year, despite Mogadishu’s claim to the territory.

The city lies across the water from Yemen, close to the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb strait. The Iran-aligned Houthis have previously imposed a blockade on ships linked to Israel in the area.

“We will overcome the challenges posed to our country by Israeli moves,” Mohamud said during the wide-ranging interview.

He said the proposed Israeli activities were linked to the “Greater Israel” project, a term used for various proposals – often based on biblical interpretations – envisioning Israeli control over territory beyond its current borders. Some versions describe an area stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates.

Israel has not made the concept official policy. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an August 2025 interview that he felt a connection to the vision, drawing condemnation from Arab governments.

Mohamud characterised Israel as a “destabilising force” that disregards international law.

He also condemned Tel Aviv’s decision to recognise North Western State of Somalia in December.

Israel is the only country to recognise North Western State of Somalia, and residents of the region are entirely opposed to an Israeli presence, Mohamud said.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated autonomously for more than 30 years. Until Israel’s decision, it had not won recognition from any United Nations member state.

Fight against armed groups

Mohamud said the United States remains Somalia’s most important partner in the campaign against “terrorism”. He added that al-Shabab has no presence in the country’s major cities, making it impossible for the group to seize control of Somalia.

Al-Shabab, a Somali armed group that emerged from the Islamic Courts Union in the mid-2000s, pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2012. It has waged a yearslong insurgency against Somalia’s federal government, maintains territory in parts of the south and centre, and has carried out deadly attacks in Mogadishu and neighbouring Kenya.

On regional affairs, Mohamud said Somalia’s ties with Ethiopia were positive. Mogadishu, he said, had no objection to Addis Ababa securing access to the sea through a joint arrangement allowing it to use Somali ports for economic purposes.

Ethiopia has been landlocked since Eritrea gained independence in 1993 and depends largely on Djibouti’s ports for its trade. In January 2024, Addis Ababa signed a memorandum of understanding with North Western State of Somalia on sea access, prompting Somalia to denounce the agreement as a breach of its sovereignty. Somalia and Ethiopia subsequently reached an understanding to reduce tensions.

Houthis ‘destabilising’ region

Mohamud also accused Yemen’s Houthis of “destabilising the region” and interfering with shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

His remarks come as the group seeks to capitalise on a rapid offensive that captured Yemen’s Red Sea coast last month.

Yemeni government forces have so far maintained their positions along the front lines and have claimed to have inflicted significant losses on the Houthis.

The Houthis have also stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has pledged that the kingdom will not compromise its security, saying the Yemeni rebels had chosen “chaos and destruction, threatening the Yemeni people and the region”.

Al Jazeera Arabic will broadcast the full interview with President Mohamud on Sunday.