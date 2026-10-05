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Somali Prime Minister Visits Ballanbale for Clan Reconciliation Talks

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 5, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Somali PM visits Ballanbale for clan reconciliation talks

Dhusamareb (AX) — Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre arrived in Ballanbale district, Galgaduud region, on Sunday as federal authorities stepped up efforts to end a clan dispute that erupted after earlier armed clashes.

The prime minister’s visit comes amid intensified government-led mediation between the parties to the conflict. Reports from the area say the negotiations have advanced toward a possible settlement.

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Hamza is expected to attend the closing ceremony of the reconciliation process, where representatives of both sides are due to sign an agreement intended to consolidate peace and lower the risk of fresh militia violence.

Galgaduud has recently been affected by clan fighting and revenge killings, with pastoralist communities bearing much of the impact.

The reconciliation initiative seeks to calm tensions, restore the free movement of residents and ease fears among communities in the area.

Sources familiar with the prime minister’s itinerary said Hamza is also expected to visit federal government military bases across the region.

During those visits, he is expected to receive briefings from military commanders and meet troops deployed at the bases.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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