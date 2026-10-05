Continued Attacks in Nigeria’s Plateau State Kill Dozens

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In the latest incident over the weekend, two people were reportedly killed and six injured when Fulani herders travelling in a pickup truck were attacked at a filling…

Repeated attacks in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau State have killed dozens in recent weeks, prompting residents to demand that authorities identify and apprehend those responsible, even as a dusk-to-dawn…

Repeated attacks in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau State have killed dozens in recent weeks, prompting residents to demand that authorities identify and apprehend those responsible, even as a dusk-to-dawn…

Repeated attacks in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau State have killed dozens in recent weeks, prompting residents to demand that authorities identify and apprehend those responsible, even as a dusk-to-dawn curfew remains in force. The unrest has plunged thousands into fear and seriously disrupted farming and cattle grazing across affected communities.

In the latest incident over the weekend, two people were reportedly killed and six injured when Fulani herders travelling in a pickup truck were attacked at a filling station in Jos South Local Government Area. The assault came two weeks after another attack on herders left five people dead and one injured.