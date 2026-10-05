Former Prince Andrew Takes Police to Court Over Epstein Files Arrest

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The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegations that he passed sensitive information to Jeffrey…

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is challenging the legality of search warrants that preceded his arrest, as a private High Court hearing over the case is scheduled for Thursday, a judicial…

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is challenging the legality of search warrants that preceded his arrest, as a private High Court hearing over the case is scheduled for Thursday, a judicial…

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is challenging the legality of search warrants that preceded his arrest, as a private High Court hearing over the case is scheduled for Thursday, a judicial spokesperson said.

The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday earlier this year on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegations that he passed sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

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The Telegraph previously reported that Mr Mountbatten-Windsor had secured permission to contest whether Thames Valley Police acted lawfully when carrying out searches connected to his arrest in February.

Warrants issued by a judge at the Old Bailey authorised police to search Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s residence on the Sandringham Estate, as well as his former home at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The judicial spokesperson said Thursday’s hearing would address an application by Thames Valley Police to limit access to court documents. Proceedings will initially be held in private.

It remains unclear whether Mr Mountbatten-Windsor will appear in court.

He was arrested on 19 February, questioned under caution and later released while remaining under investigation.

Misconduct in a public office is a broad legal offence that can encompass the disclosure of confidential financial information, financial misconduct, wilful neglect of duty and sexual misconduct.

The offence may also involve corruption, improper interference, conflicts of interest, perverting the course of justice, dishonesty or fraudulent behaviour, and misconduct resulting in personal gain.

Late last year, Britain’s King Charles removed his brother’s right to use the title of prince and stripped him of his dukedom because of his association with Epstein.