SODMA Warns of Flood Risk as Shabelle River Breaches 366 Points

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Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mohamud Moallim Abdulle said the river’s deteriorating condition, compounded by decades of inadequate maintenance, had left communities along its banks especially exposed.

Mogadishu (AX) — The Shabelle River has breached its banks at 366 critical points, Somalia’s disaster agency said Sunday, warning that heavy rains and expected El Niño conditions…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Shabelle River has breached its banks at 366 critical points, Somalia’s disaster agency said Sunday, warning that heavy rains and expected El Niño conditions…

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Mogadishu (AX) — The Shabelle River has breached its banks at 366 critical points, Somalia’s disaster agency said Sunday, warning that heavy rains and expected El Niño conditions could trigger widespread flooding.

Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mohamud Moallim Abdulle said the river’s deteriorating condition, compounded by decades of inadequate maintenance, had left communities along its banks especially exposed.

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“The Shabelle River has developed breaches at 366 locations, and these are major, dangerous points,” Abdulle said.

SODMA said silt and sediment have accumulated in the river channel over many years. The agency said key maintenance work, including dredging and sediment removal, has not been carried out consistently for nearly 40 years.

Officials warned that the prolonged neglect has sharply increased the threat of flooding across riverine communities.

In recent years, floods along the Shabelle have driven thousands of people from their homes while destroying houses and farmland.

Abdulle also identified insecurity along the river as a serious obstacle to flood prevention. He said sections of the waterway run through areas controlled or influenced by al-Shabab, restricting the ability of government agencies and other stakeholders to conduct clearing and maintenance operations.

He pointed to the area between Jalalaqsi and Mahadaay, where sections of the river channel have reportedly been filled with soil and turned into a roadway.

The Shabelle River supports thousands of families who rely on farming and livestock, particularly those living close to its banks.

With low-lying communities still vulnerable to intense rainfall and rising water levels, government agencies face mounting pressure to improve flood preparedness.

Officials said heavier El Niño-related rains could worsen flooding in parts of Somalia, especially in the south-central regions.

Potential impacts include the displacement of communities, damage to infrastructure and farmland, disruption of health services, destruction of water and sanitation facilities, and a heightened risk of disease outbreaks.