Former president accuses government of pressure and threats to eliminate opposition members

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Mogadishu (AX) — Former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has accused the federal government of using security forces to intimidate opposition politicians and undermine their political influence.…

Mogadishu (AX) — Former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has accused the federal government of using security forces to intimidate opposition politicians and undermine their political influence.

In an exclusive interview with local media this week, Sharif strongly criticized the way President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is handling the opposition, security operations in Mogadishu and the widespread dispute over the country’s electoral system.

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Sharif said Hassan Sheikh wants to eliminate or weaken the political opposition’s influence so that he can govern the country without anyone holding his administration accountable.

The former president also addressed the security incident that occurred on Oct. 10 near his home in Mogadishu, accusing government forces of attempting to intimidate him and restrict his political activities.

“Security forces were deployed around my home, and requests were made for them to be removed from the area,” he said.

Although tensions later subsided, Sharif confirmed that restrictions remain in place on people visiting his residence, including thorough searches and surveillance cameras installed around the compound.

He accused government leaders of using national security agencies to pursue narrow political interests instead of working to protect public safety.

Sharif also firmly denied reports that his security personnel pose a threat to stability in Mogadishu, making clear that his private guards are officially registered with the government and have never been an unauthorized militia.

Sheikh Sharif’s remarks came after the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) accused armed forces linked to the former president of attacking intelligence officers stationed in Mogadishu’s Wadajir district. Sharif’s office rejected the allegations at the time, accusing security agencies of targeting his staff and obstructing people visiting his residence.

The former president urged security agencies to operate with full independence, uphold the country’s laws and avoid becoming involved in political rivalry and competition.

He also strongly criticized restrictions imposed on demonstrations organized by the opposition, emphasizing that Somali citizens have a constitutional right to peaceful assembly and to freely express their political views.

Speaking about the electoral dispute, Sharif made clear that the opposition is not opposed to holding elections, but wants an agreed-upon process that ensures fairness and public confidence.

He called for talks between the federal government and opposition groups to resume in order to resolve disputes related to constitutional amendments and the timetable for national elections.

The National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has planned parliamentary elections for April 15, 2027, followed by a presidential election scheduled for May 15.

Opposition groups, including the Somali Future Council, have rejected the timetable, arguing that it was announced without an inclusive political agreement.

However, the federal government insists that the announced electoral timetable is fully consistent with the revised constitution and electoral laws.

Finally, Sharif urged the administration to prioritize dialogue over confrontation, warning that ongoing political divisions and the misuse of security forces against the opposition could further undermine stability in the capital, Mogadishu.