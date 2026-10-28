Algeria Announces Plan to Deploy Troops to Niger for Protection

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Algeria is preparing to deploy troops to neighboring Niger after receiving a request from authorities in Niamey, with the mission focused on protecting joint energy projects and broader…

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Algeria is preparing to deploy troops to neighboring Niger after receiving a request from authorities in Niamey, with the mission focused on protecting joint energy projects and broader economic interests.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is also supreme commander of the armed forces and national defense minister, authorized the deployment, the Algerian presidency said Monday.

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The operation is intended to “ensure the protection of shared Algerian-Nigerien energy and economic interests,” according to the statement.

The presidency said the decision followed a formal request from Nigerien authorities and was made in line with Algeria’s Constitution, including Articles 30 and 91.

Algeria’s two parliamentary chambers — the Council of the Nation and the People’s National Assembly — unanimously endorsed the deployment in closed-door plenary sessions held Sunday, Oct. 25, the statement said.

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