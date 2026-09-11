Killing of Somali soldier sparks outrage and calls for justice

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Shire and two fellow soldiers were reportedly ambushed while on leave and travelling to Hiiraan region to visit their families. The armed group seized all three men before…

The killing of Somali National Army soldier Ahmed Shire after his capture in El Baraf district, Middle Shabelle region, has triggered widespread condemnation from Somali communities at home…

The killing of Somali National Army soldier Ahmed Shire after his capture in El Baraf district, Middle Shabelle region, has triggered widespread condemnation from Somali communities at home…

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The killing of Somali National Army soldier Ahmed Shire after his capture in El Baraf district, Middle Shabelle region, has triggered widespread condemnation from Somali communities at home and abroad.

Shire and two fellow soldiers were reportedly ambushed while on leave and travelling to Hiiraan region to visit their families. The armed group seized all three men before later releasing the other two.

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A video filmed during Shire’s captivity showed him appealing for his life. He said he was sick and hungry and had been travelling to see his family.

“Maternal uncles, don’t kill me. I am on my way to my family in good health,” Shire said in the video.

The killing has fueled anger and renewed fears of revenge attacks and clan-based violence in parts of central Somalia.

Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed said he was deeply saddened by the killing, describing it as part of a pattern of recurring violence that has intensified in recent times.

He cautioned against retaliatory attacks and inter-clan conflict, warning that such violence often worsens when state authority is weakened.

“Whenever our governance weakens, chaos and clan conflicts increase,” Sharif said.

Nabadoon Osman Mahmoud likewise denounced the killing, saying it reflected a rise in violence fueled by revenge and clan divisions.

“These heinous incidents have been repeated. What is being repeated is the law being ignored,” Osman said in an interview with Goobjoog.

He urged the Somali government to stop clan-based revenge killings and ensure that those accused are brought to justice.

MP Malik Abdalla of the House of the People offered condolences to Shire’s family and the Somali National Army, calling the killing both unjust and horrific.

The lawmaker appealed to the federal government, especially the Somali National Army leadership, to arrest those suspected of the killing and prosecute them in court.

He also urged Shire’s family and other parties involved not to pursue retaliation or endanger civilians.

“It is a great misfortune that a soldier from the Somali National Army is killed, and then a video is recorded to show off,” the MP said.

Malik demanded that the government issue a satisfactory public response within 24 hours and take legal action against those accused of the murder.

The federal government and the Somali National Army command have yet to issue an official statement on the circumstances surrounding Shire’s killing.

The incident has also brought renewed attention to earlier killings of Somali National Army soldiers in El Baraf district, including army officers who were travelling to Hiiraan region to visit their families.