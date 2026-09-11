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US expands intelligence support for Saudi-led campaign against Yemen’s Houthis

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 11, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
US expands intelligence support for Saudi-led campaign against Yemen’s Houthis

SANA’A, Yemen — The United States has broadened its intelligence and targeting assistance to Saudi Arabia as Riyadh continues its military campaign against Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, CNN reported.

More than 100 US military personnel are involved in the effort, according to the report. One US official estimated the number at approximately 200. The personnel are working under a newly formed joint forces command.

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Washington is sharing intelligence and providing geospatial targeting support, including a battlefield system designed to give Saudi officers an almost real-time picture of developments across the conflict zone.

US personnel are not taking part directly in Saudi airstrikes, CNN’s sources said. They are also not refuelling Saudi aircraft or supplying other forms of direct operational assistance.

Sources described the expanded role as an extension of longstanding US-Saudi military cooperation and training.

The development comes amid an increase in Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. US officials say Iran is providing significant backing to the Yemeni movement.

CNN further reported that US officials believe hundreds of members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are currently in Yemen. They are allegedly assisting the Houthis in developing capabilities that could endanger shipping through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The strategic passage connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and serves as a critical corridor for international maritime trade.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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