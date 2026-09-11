Mozambique Opposition Leader Faces Treason Charges Amid Political Tensions

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Opponents say the ruling Frelimo party is wielding the judiciary against political rivals and potential challengers in future elections. Mondlane’s defense team rejects the allegations, arguing that his…

Venâncio Mondlane faces prosecution over allegations that he incited the post-election violence in November 2024, unrest that claimed more than 300 lives. Mozambique’s Council of State, a political…

Venâncio Mondlane faces prosecution over allegations that he incited the post-election violence in November 2024, unrest that claimed more than 300 lives. Mozambique’s Council of State, a political…

Venâncio Mondlane faces prosecution over allegations that he incited the post-election violence in November 2024, unrest that claimed more than 300 lives. Mozambique’s Council of State, a political advisory body that includes Mondlane, has lifted his parliamentary immunity, clearing the way for the case to proceed.

Opponents say the ruling Frelimo party is wielding the judiciary against political rivals and potential challengers in future elections. Mondlane’s defense team rejects the allegations, arguing that his conduct amounted to constitutionally protected political speech and civic protest. His lawyers also maintain that he repeatedly called for non-violence during his public broadcasts.