Algeria Severs Diplomatic Ties With UAE Amid Regional Disputes

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Algeria’s foreign ministry said it had repeatedly warned the UAE about the repercussions of its conduct and had exhausted every effort to safeguard bilateral relations. The UAE has…

Algeria has cut diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Gulf country of pursuing actions it described as “provocative or hostile.”

Algeria has cut diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Gulf country of pursuing actions it described as “provocative or hostile.” Algeria’s foreign ministry said it…

Algeria has cut diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, accusing the Gulf country of pursuing actions it described as “provocative or hostile.”

Algeria’s foreign ministry said it had repeatedly warned the UAE about the repercussions of its conduct and had exhausted every effort to safeguard bilateral relations. The UAE has not issued a direct response to the announcement. Presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said diplomacy should rely on communication, transparency and the management of disagreements, rather than ambiguity.

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Tensions between Algeria and the UAE have mounted over several regional issues, including Abu Dhabi’s backing for Morocco’s position on Western Sahara. Algeria supports the Polisario Front and rejects Morocco’s claims of sovereignty over the disputed territory. Algiers has also opposed the UAE’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.