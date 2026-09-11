Clan Loyalty Undermines National Leadership Under a Tribal President

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Clan identity has long shaped Somalia’s political system. Recent academic research suggests that, in some circumstances, the country’s federal arrangements have strengthened clan and regional loyalties while weakening…

A president is chosen or appointed to lead an entire country—not a clan, region, political camp, or social constituency. That principle carries particular weight in Somalia, where social…

A president is chosen or appointed to lead an entire country—not a clan, region, political camp, or social constituency. That principle carries particular weight in Somalia, where social…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A president is chosen or appointed to lead an entire country—not a clan, region, political camp, or social constituency. That principle carries particular weight in Somalia, where social and political ties remain deeply interconnected. When a president governs through clan loyalty, patronage, favoritism, and politically motivated appointments, the office intended to unite the nation can instead become a source of division.

Clan identity has long shaped Somalia’s political system. Recent academic research suggests that, in some circumstances, the country’s federal arrangements have strengthened clan and regional loyalties while weakening the development of a wider national identity.

Yet clans themselves are not the problem. They remain an important part of Somali social life and organization. The greater threat emerges when political leaders turn clan affiliation into a system for allocating state authority, public resources, and opportunity.

The Presidency Should Belong to the Nation

The presidency carries both a constitutional duty and a moral obligation to treat every citizen equally. Public officials should be selected for their competence, integrity, experience, and commitment to service—not because of their family or clan connections.

A tribal president sees political life primarily through the division between clan supporters and clan opponents. Over time, government institutions may be captured by loyalty networks, leaving qualified citizens outside those circles feeling shut out of the state.

That pattern creates a dangerous cycle. Citizens begin to conclude that access to employment, influence, and government protection depends less on citizenship or merit than on belonging to the “right” group.

From National Government to Clan Government

The risk grows when clan calculations shape senior appointments, the security services, economic opportunities, diplomatic posts, and the distribution of state resources.

Studies of Somalia’s 4.5 power-sharing system have raised concerns that formally embedding clan identity in political representation may intensify competition among clans and hinder the emergence of a common national identity.

A president who depends heavily on clan-based networks may regard them as a source of political stability. In practice, they can have the opposite effect. Other communities may respond by organizing around their own identities, producing a contest in which each group seeks security and influence through control of political power.

Instead of strengthening national unity, the state becomes the prize in a continuing struggle over which community controls it.

The Cost to National Institutions

Presidential tribalism also erodes the institutions it claims to govern.

An effective civil service relies on rules, qualifications, accountability, and institutional continuity. Once political loyalty takes precedence over competence, public bodies gradually lose both their independence and their ability to deliver services effectively.

The security sector faces the same danger. Somalia’s armed forces and police are expected to protect citizens without regard to clan. But when communities believe these institutions serve particular political or clan interests, public confidence falls and people become more likely to depend on their own networks for protection.

That danger is especially acute while Somalia continues the difficult process of rebuilding state institutions.

Tribalism Is Not the Same as Clan Identity

Somali clan identity should not be confused with political tribalism.

Pride in one’s family, ancestry, community, or cultural heritage can coexist with national loyalty. The line is crossed when a political leader uses those identities to decide who should receive authority, employment, protection, contracts, or access to decision-makers.

Put simply, Somalia’s clans are not the central problem. The problem begins when state institutions themselves are structured around competition among clans.

Recent scholarship makes a similar distinction, arguing that clan identity is not necessarily the root of the problem; the political exploitation of that identity may be far more consequential.

A President Must Rise Above His Clan

The defining measure of presidential leadership is whether a president can rise above the political and social base that helped bring him to power.

A capable president should be prepared to tell his supporters that the government belongs to Somalia, not to their clan. He should also be willing to appoint a qualified citizen from another community, even when that decision offers no immediate political benefit.

That kind of leadership demands courage. National decisions will sometimes disappoint a president’s own supporters, but accepting that cost is central to the responsibilities of national office.

A president who repeatedly rewards his own group may secure short-term loyalty, but he risks leaving behind a weaker state and a society divided along deeper lines.

Building a National Political Culture

Somalia must gradually shift from a political culture in which citizens ask, “Who is our representative?” to one in which they ask, “What has this government done for the country?”

That change will require merit-based appointments, transparent institutions, accountable political parties, stronger constitutional arrangements, and a political culture that rewards results rather than identity.

Federalism alone cannot resolve Somalia’s political challenges. Research published in 2026 found that federalism has not automatically delivered reconciliation and, in some circumstances, has reinforced clan and regional divisions. The study points instead to genuine reconciliation, clearer power-sharing arrangements, stronger cooperation among levels of government, and a more firmly shared national identity.

Conclusion

Somalia does not need presidents who simply represent their clans on the national stage. It needs presidents who represent all Somalis.

That distinction is fundamental.

A tribal president asks: “How can I protect my political base?”

A national president asks: “How can I protect the interests of every citizen?”

The future of Somalia’s state-building effort will depend in large part on which form of leadership the country chooses to institutionalize. Clan identity may remain a feature of Somali society for generations, but the state must not become a battleground where clans compete for control of national institutions.

The presidency must stand above clan politics. It should embody the constitution, national sovereignty, equal citizenship, and the shared interests of the Somali people.

Somalia needs a president who belongs to the nation—not one who governs as if the nation belongs to his clan.

Abdiaziz Hassan Giyaajo Amalo.