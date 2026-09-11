Banadir Court Sentences Man to Eight Years for Financing al-Shabab

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The Office of the National Prosecutor said Thursday that investigations and evidence presented before the Banadir Regional Court showed Abdi had processed $763,353.45 through his account.

Mogadishu (AX) — A court in Somalia’s capital has sentenced Abdi Mohamed Abdirahman to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of al-Shabab membership, terrorist financing and…

Mogadishu (AX) — A court in Somalia’s capital has sentenced Abdi Mohamed Abdirahman to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of al-Shabab membership, terrorist financing and…

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Mogadishu (AX) — A court in Somalia’s capital has sentenced Abdi Mohamed Abdirahman to eight years in prison after finding him guilty of al-Shabab membership, terrorist financing and money laundering.

The Office of the National Prosecutor said Thursday that investigations and evidence presented before the Banadir Regional Court showed Abdi had processed $763,353.45 through his account.

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Prosecutors said the funds were used to support terrorist activities and launder money associated with al-Shabab.

“The funds were connected to activities including bombings, assassinations and other operations attributed to the militant group,” the Office of the National Prosecutor said.

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a $15,000 fine after reviewing the evidence against Abdi.

It also ordered his account closed and directed that the money held in it be forfeited to the government.

The Office of the National Prosecutor said it would continue pursuing cases involving terrorist financing and money laundering.

The office warned that individuals involved in such offenses would be prosecuted in court.

The case comes as Somalia’s security and judicial authorities step up efforts to disrupt networks suspected of financing and supporting armed groups.