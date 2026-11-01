More than 150 homes reportedly damaged as violence targeting Oromos erupts in Borama

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Borama (AX) — More than 150 homes occupied by Ethiopian nationals have been confirmed damaged and looted in the city of Borama following attacks targeting the Oromo community…

Borama (AX) — More than 150 homes occupied by Ethiopian nationals have been confirmed damaged and looted in the city of Borama following attacks targeting the Oromo community living there. The incidents have led to widespread arrests and strong warnings from officials in the North Western State of Somalia, who cautioned against the conflicts unfolding in neighboring Ethiopia spilling across the border.

The violence was carried out by groups of young men who entered homes occupied by Oromo families, causing destruction, looting property and setting fire to some of the residences of families that had lived peacefully alongside the city’s community for many years.

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The violence stems from tensions caused by renewed clashes in the Moyale area between Somali and Oromo communities, where long-standing disputes over land and administration have fueled conflict and resulted in significant displacement.

According to a report published by BBC Somali on October 30, members of the Oromo community in Borama confirmed that more than 150 homes occupied by Ethiopian nationals had been looted or damaged. Some of those affected sought shelter at Borama Airport and other locations they considered safe.

The scale of the reported damage has caused serious concern about the security of Oromo families in the city, amid fears of retaliatory acts linked to conflicts outside the North Western State of Somalia.

Awdal Regional Governor Boqor Hassan Dahir Haddi strongly condemned the attacks, saying they run counter to the values and long-standing traditions of the local community, which is known for good neighborly relations, peace and hospitality toward people from neighboring areas.

The governor said security forces had detained young people suspected of involvement in the violence, while others were still being pursued by the authorities.

He vowed that anyone involved in the acts would be brought to justice, and called on the people of Borama to work closely with security agencies to prevent further attacks.

North Western State of Somalia Information Minister Barkhad Jama Batun also strongly condemned the incident, saying the administration was conducting an in-depth investigation into everyone behind the organization and execution of the violence.

The minister stressed that it could never be acceptable for civilians to take the law into their own hands, and warned that such actions would damage the democratic reputation and state-building process of the North Western State of Somalia.

Borama Mayor Mohamud Sheikh Ibrahim also apologized for the attacks, saying the acts in no way reflected the good character and values of the people of Borama.

He also issued a stern warning to young people involved in spreading messages that incite the public and posting videos on social media that fuel hatred and hostility between neighboring communities.

The attacks also triggered angry reactions from traditional elders, lawmakers and community leaders in Awdal Region, who urged the public to protect the security of Oromo families and avoid targeting civilians over conflicts raging inside Ethiopia.

Abdillahi Hashi Abdi, a member of the House of Elders of the North Western State of Somalia, said there could be no justification for burning homes, looting property or threatening civilians.

He called on the administration to ensure the safety of those affected and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

MP Mohamed Abib, for his part, condemned the administration, accusing it of failing to prevent the attacks. He said neither ethnic identity nor political disagreements could be used to justify attacks against innocent people.

The violence comes as serious clashes continue around Moyale between Somali and Oromo communities, where conflicts stemming from territorial and administrative disputes have displaced local residents and increased concerns about instability along the border between the two sides.