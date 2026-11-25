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Beledweyne (AX) — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has issued an order suspending all flights landing at or departing from Ugaas Khaliif Airport in Beledweyne until Dec.…

Beledweyne (AX) — The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has issued an order suspending all flights landing at or departing from Ugaas Khaliif Airport in Beledweyne until Dec. 1, following a deadly clash between local militias and Djiboutian peacekeeping forces that raised serious concerns about the airport’s overall security.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the authority on Tuesday, Nov. 24, under reference A0165/26, announced the airport’s closure, affecting all aircraft operating under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) and Visual Flight Rules (VFR).

The order, which took effect on Nov. 24, stated that the airport would remain closed until Dec. 1, 2026, but did not specify the exact reason behind the decision to suspend flight operations.

Meanwhile, the Hirshabelle Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation issued a separate statement on the matter, expressing serious concern about the airport’s security. It said uncertainty caused by the presence of armed groups around the facility had made it impossible for the administration to guarantee the safety of flight operations.

The ministry said the closure was intended to protect the lives of passengers and airport staff, as well as the overall security of aviation operations.

The decision came shortly after Ugaas Khaliif Airport reopened following a four-day closure caused by a direct clash between Djiboutian forces serving in the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and fighters from the local Dulmi Diid militia.

The fighting broke out on Nov. 19 after the militia received information that a plane carrying additional federal government troops had departed from Mogadishu and was headed for Beledweyne.

The armed groups reportedly moved toward the airport to prevent the aircraft from landing, triggering an armed confrontation with Djiboutian forces stationed at the facility.

Local reports confirmed that at least one militia member was killed and six others were wounded in the clash.

The Djibouti Embassy in Mogadishu later said its forces had firmly repelled an attack on the airport and confirmed that none of its troops had been killed or wounded.

Following the fighting, Hirshabelle authorities instructed AUSSOM forces and Somali security agencies to fully prevent anyone carrying weapons from attempting to enter the airport.

On Sunday, federal lawmakers Abdirisaaq Abdullahi Ma’alin, Abdinasir Haji Shirwac and Mohamed Abdullahi Burale met with senior officers from AUSSOM’s Fourth Sector to discuss the incident and address obstacles hindering the airport’s operations.

The two sides agreed to reopen the airport on Monday, withdraw troops stationed outside the airport perimeter and halt flights carrying additional forces to the city.

They also agreed to hold further discussions on the losses resulting from the clashes and how to reach a resolution.

Despite those efforts, the latest statement from Hirshabelle indicates that the security challenges have not yet been resolved, as armed groups remain in the vicinity of the airport.

The dispute over the airport comes amid growing political tensions in Hiiraan region following the October election that returned Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe to office, while Abdifatah Hassan Afrah was elected vice president.

Some traditional elders, politicians and armed groups in Hiiraan have strongly rejected the conduct of the election, accusing the administration of ignoring longstanding grievances related to power-sharing and political representation.

Ugaas Khaliif Airport is an important hub connecting communities in Beledweyne and surrounding areas, providing regular air services for people traveling between Mogadishu and other regions.