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Power Minister Joseph Tegbe has warned that Nigerians could wait another three to five years before seeing substantial improvements in electricity supply, attributing the sector’s prolonged crisis to…

Power Minister Joseph Tegbe has warned that Nigerians could wait another three to five years before seeing substantial improvements in electricity supply, attributing the sector’s prolonged crisis to decades of deteriorating infrastructure, misguided investment decisions and financial constraints.