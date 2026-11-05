North Western State of Somalia police launch operation against power companies after dispute over service prices

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Hargeisa (AX) — Police in the North Western State of Somalia on Monday night carried out a planned operation targeting several electricity-generating companies accused of violating government orders…

Hargeisa (AX) — Police in the North Western State of Somalia on Monday night carried out a planned operation targeting several electricity-generating companies accused of violating government orders on electricity service prices, escalating a months-long dispute between the administration and private power providers.

Security authorities said the action came after company managers refused to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), despite being summoned several times over allegations of violating a presidential decree and directives issued by the North Western State of Somalia Energy Control Commission.

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The dispute specifically involves companies including Sompower, Indho-birta and Telesom Tec, which decided to increase charges for customers, citing rising fuel and operational costs.

Abdi Egeh Ahmed, chairman of the North Western State of Somalia Energy Control Commission, had previously instructed the public not to pay more than 59 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), clarifying that this was the highest rate permitted by law under the government’s pricing policy framework.

The government had previously rejected every attempt by the companies to increase service prices unilaterally, arguing that the companies had no right to make such decisions without following the legal price-control process.

Meanwhile, the North Western State of Somalia Electricity Companies Association defended its decision, saying it had absorbed rising fuel and other costs for nearly six months and that it was no longer possible to continue charging the previous rate without a revision.

“The significant increase in fuel prices has placed a heavy burden on power-generating companies, and adjusting prices was an essential step to ensure the continued provision of a reliable service,” the association added.

Police confirmed that Monday night’s operation was carried out under Article 15, Paragraph 4 of the North Western State of Somalia Police Law, which provided the legal basis for the action taken by the force.

Security officials also denied allegations by Indho-birta that police used excessive force during the operation, saying the company’s claim did not reflect what actually occurred at the scene.

Police did not disclose whether the companies’ executives had been arrested, nor did they provide details of any other measures taken against the electricity providers.

The dispute deepened this week after North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro firmly stated that any increase in electricity prices made without an agreement with the government was illegal and invalid.

It remains unclear whether the companies will accept the decision not to exceed 59 cents or whether the dispute will develop into a new legal and administrative confrontation.