Mother of Murdered Ghanaian Boy Travels to U.S. to Seek Justice

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Ghana’s government has called for a thorough investigation and pledged legal and consular assistance to the family.

Speaking at the airport before her departure, Adu Gyamfi said she wanted justice for her son. Police continue to search for three teenage suspects, and no arrests have…

Doris Adu Gyamfi has travelled from Ghana to the United States after President Donald Trump granted her an emergency visa to seek justice for her 15-year-old son, Javits…

Doris Adu Gyamfi has travelled from Ghana to the United States after President Donald Trump granted her an emergency visa to seek justice for her 15-year-old son, Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot while walking to school in New York’s Bronx.

Speaking at the airport before her departure, Adu Gyamfi said she wanted justice for her son. Police continue to search for three teenage suspects, and no arrests have been made. The killing has triggered outrage in both Ghana and the United States. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the death of a child was a pain no parent should have to endure, “let alone from thousands of miles away”.

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Ghana’s government has called for a thorough investigation and pledged legal and consular assistance to the family.