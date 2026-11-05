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Booliska Waqooyi Galbeed oo howlgal ka dhan ah shirkadaha korontada bilaabay kadib muran ka dhashay qiimaha adeeggaMother of Murdered Ghanaian Boy Travels to U.S. to Seek JusticeDozens Remain Missing After Russian Strike on Ukraine Aid CenterSomalia Supreme Court Declares President and Parliament Terms Expired, Orders Elections Within 90 DaysMaxkamadda Sare ee Soomaaliya oo waxba kama jiraan ku dhawaaqday xil-ka-qaadistii guddoomiyaha maxkamadda sareNigerian President Asks Senate to Approve $7.7 Billion LoanBooliska Waqooyi Galbeed oo howlgal ka dhan ah shirkadaha korontada bilaabay kadib muran ka dhashay qiimaha adeeggaMother of Murdered Ghanaian Boy Travels to U.S. to Seek JusticeDozens Remain Missing After Russian Strike on Ukraine Aid CenterSomalia Supreme Court Declares President and Parliament Terms Expired, Orders Elections Within 90 DaysMaxkamadda Sare ee Soomaaliya oo waxba kama jiraan ku dhawaaqday xil-ka-qaadistii guddoomiyaha maxkamadda sareNigerian President Asks Senate to Approve $7.7 Billion Loan
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Mother of Murdered Ghanaian Boy Travels to U.S. to Seek Justice

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By Adam Omar November 5, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 50 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Mother of Murdered Ghanaian Boy Flies to U.S. Seeking Justice

Doris Adu Gyamfi has travelled from Ghana to the United States after President Donald Trump granted her an emergency visa to seek justice for her 15-year-old son, Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot while walking to school in New York’s Bronx.

Speaking at the airport before her departure, Adu Gyamfi said she wanted justice for her son. Police continue to search for three teenage suspects, and no arrests have been made. The killing has triggered outrage in both Ghana and the United States. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the death of a child was a pain no parent should have to endure, “let alone from thousands of miles away”.

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Ghana’s government has called for a thorough investigation and pledged legal and consular assistance to the family.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 664 published stories
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