Dozens Remain Missing After Russian Strike on Ukraine Aid Center

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Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defence Council, said on Telegram that 59 people were missing.

Emergency crews continued combing through the wreckage of a former school in the village of Komyshuvakha, searching for anyone who might still be alive, a spokesperson for the…

At least 37 people have been killed and dozens remain missing after a Russian bombing struck an aid distribution point in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, officials…

At least 37 people have been killed and dozens remain missing after a Russian bombing struck an aid distribution point in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, officials said, making it one of the deadliest attacks on civilians this year.

Emergency crews continued combing through the wreckage of a former school in the village of Komyshuvakha, searching for anyone who might still be alive, a spokesperson for the regional military administration said.

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Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defence Council, said on Telegram that 59 people were missing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces initially dropped aerial bombs on the school as residents gathered to receive aid, before launching further strikes on the shelter.

The attack was among the year’s deadliest strikes against civilians

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had targeted Ukrainian military units near Komyshuvakha and two other settlements, claiming that as many as 25 Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny intentionally targeting civilians.

The bombing came one day after a six-day ceasefire allowing civilians to leave the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky came to an end.

The truce, brokered by US first lady Melania Trump, enabled nearly 800 people to evacuate, according to the first lady. Mr Zelensky later awarded her a state honour in recognition of her involvement.

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that the United States would host Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi on 10-11 November for talks on ending the war, postwar security arrangements and de-escalation.