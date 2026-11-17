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"Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges," Mr Zelensky said. "We are ... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began."

Video and photographs shared on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and verified by Reuters showed the bridge's main road arch collapsed into the sea, leaving a broad…

A Ukrainian strike has torn through the central road span of the bridge connecting Russia with Crimea, delivering a major military and symbolic setback to President Vladimir Putin…

A Ukrainian strike has torn through the central road span of the bridge connecting Russia with Crimea, delivering a major military and symbolic setback to President Vladimir Putin just two days before he is scheduled to meet the leaders of China and the United States.

Video and photographs shared on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and verified by Reuters showed the bridge’s main road arch collapsed into the sea, leaving a broad break in the crossing.

“Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges,” Mr Zelensky said. “We are … reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began.”

The 19km bridge, opened by Mr Putin in 2018, has stood as a powerful symbol of Moscow’s claim over Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Crimea bridge in 2022 (top) and today (bottom) (Pic: AFP photo / Ukrainian Security Service)

Mr Zelensky said the attack came after an unprecedented campaign to systematically destroy Russian air-defence units, radar installations and electronic-warfare systems.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said two people had been killed and road traffic halted. Rail services resumed partially following a temporary suspension.

Ukraine’s SBU releases footage it says shows strikes on Crimea bridge

Kremlin says Russia will rebuild it

Mr Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said authorities would draw up a repair plan and make the bridge “even better than before”.

Russian military bloggers, however, warned that restoring the crossing would be exceptionally difficult because Ukraine could launch further attacks.

File images show how it looked before the attack

Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi wrote on X: “The road bridge won’t be repaired during this war … Ukraine has achieved a victory with both concrete and symbolic implications.”

The bridge across the Kerch Strait once served as a crucial supply route for Russian forces operating in Ukraine. Its military importance has since declined as Russia has relied more heavily on a land corridor through areas of eastern and southern Ukraine seized after launching its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said a government commission had met to assess the damage, begin planning repairs and examine how cargo could be transported to Crimea using alternative routes.

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Implications for shipping

The bridge crosses a channel used by commercial vessels travelling into and out of the Sea of Azov, making it an important link in the region’s grain-export network.

Black Sea grain shipments have largely stalled as drone attacks have intensified. But damage to export infrastructure has so far been limited, meaning trade could restart quickly if security conditions improve.

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Andrey Sizov, of the consultancy Sovecon, said the collapse could “substantially delay any eventual resumption of shipping from the Sea of Azov” because wreckage would need to be removed from the channel.

Ukraine has targeted the bridge repeatedly since the war began.

A truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and reduced the bridge’s capacity for several months. In July 2023, part of the road span was destroyed and a couple travelling by car were killed.

Largest Ukrainian drone attack

The overnight operation came as Russian state media described the wider assault as Ukraine’s largest drone attack to date.

Russia said its forces had shot down 1,441 drones across 22 regions, exceeding the previous record of 1,336 recorded yesterday.

Air-defence systems also repelled a major drone assault on the industrial cities of Ufa and Salavat in Bashkortostan, a region home to several oil refineries, state media reported, citing local officials.

Grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, all units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces involved, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff, and all our weapons manufacturers for an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure. Today, everyone can see the consequences for the main military crossing from Russian territory into our Ukrainian Crimea. This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks, developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our warriors gradually destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective. For this, they used “Dovbush,” “Vendetta,” “Da Vinci,” “Sichen,” “Mich-2000,” “Ruta,” “Palianytsia,” “An-197,” “FP-1,” “FP-5 Flamingo,” and “R-360 Neptune.” Today, at the key stage, the “Palianytsia” drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while “Neptune” missiles, “Ruta” drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using “Flamingo,” our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike – and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds. We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation – and every proposal has been met with loud rejection. Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region. We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began. Ukraine’s defensive capabilities are strong and will remain so, and we will never leave terror against our cities and people unanswered. I thank the true warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, all our Defense Forces, our intelligence agencies, and EVERY manufacturer of weapons effectively used to defend Ukraine, Ukrainians, and our national interests. Glory to Ukraine!

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2026

Ukraine also said it had struck a refinery and petrochemical complex in Salavat.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said about 800 Ukrainian drones had headed towards the surrounding Moscow region, with 321 shot down before reaching their targets.

Ukrainian drone attacks have grown in both scale and frequency as Russia has intensified its own campaign of missile and drone strikes in the grinding war of attrition. Both sides have focused heavily on energy infrastructure and other strategic targets.

The attacks continued despite US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi last week, the first such negotiations in nine months, as well as separate meetings between US envoys and Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed to a major prisoner exchange during last week’s discussions, but made no substantial progress on wider issues, including the question of territory.

Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine, although the front line has remained largely unchanged for months.

Kyiv’s bridges struck

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv reported a succession of powerful explosions across the capital overnight.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russia had struck the city’s North and South bridges, a claim later acknowledged by Moscow, and had partially damaged the metro system.

The attacks caused outages affecting electricity and water supplies and led to transport restrictions, he said.

Russian strikes on energy facilities overnight left customers without power in eight Ukrainian regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

Russia said its forces had hit transport, military and energy sites in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, as well as port infrastructure and a cargo ship.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reports immediately.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny intentionally targeting civilians.