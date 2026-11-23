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The ruling came after the Ministry of Justice alleged that Howard-Taylor breached the conditions of her compassionate medical release by possessing unauthorized communication equipment at the residence designated…

The judge emphasized that Howard-Taylor’s medical release was granted on humanitarian grounds and does not amount to an acquittal or remove her from the case. The confiscated devices…

A Monrovia court has refused former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor’s request to regain access to her phone and other communication devices, keeping the items in custody as her…

A Monrovia court has refused former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor’s request to regain access to her phone and other communication devices, keeping the items in custody as her criminal case proceeds.

The judge emphasized that Howard-Taylor’s medical release was granted on humanitarian grounds and does not amount to an acquittal or remove her from the case. The confiscated devices will therefore remain with authorities until the proceedings are completed.

The ruling came after the Ministry of Justice alleged that Howard-Taylor breached the conditions of her compassionate medical release by possessing unauthorized communication equipment at the residence designated by the court.