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Breaking: Nigerian Court Invalidates Atiku Abubakar’s Bid for 2027 Presidency
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Nigerian Court Invalidates Atiku Abubakar’s Bid for 2027 Presidency

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By Adam Omar November 6, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Nigerian Court Invalidates Atiku Abubakar's 2027 Presidential Bid

Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency in the 2027 election has been thrown into uncertainty after the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified his candidacy.

The ruling followed a suit filed by a former senior executive of the party. The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise decisions reached at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting on July 27, 2025.

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The judgment is expected to face challenges through the appellate courts and possibly the Supreme Court, which is expected to issue its final decision before the general elections in January.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 665 published stories
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