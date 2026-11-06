Nigerian Court Invalidates Atiku Abubakar’s Bid for 2027 Presidency

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The ruling followed a suit filed by a former senior executive of the party. The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise decisions reached…

Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency in the 2027 election has been thrown into uncertainty after the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified his candidacy.

Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency in the 2027 election has been thrown into uncertainty after the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified his candidacy. The ruling followed…

Atiku Abubakar’s bid for the presidency in the 2027 election has been thrown into uncertainty after the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified his candidacy.

The ruling followed a suit filed by a former senior executive of the party. The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognise decisions reached at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting on July 27, 2025.

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The judgment is expected to face challenges through the appellate courts and possibly the Supreme Court, which is expected to issue its final decision before the general elections in January.