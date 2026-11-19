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Under the proposed framework, the federal police would continue handling national security threats, terrorism, cybercrime and border protection. State forces would focus on enforcing state laws and investigating…

Advocates argue that decentralised policing would enable faster, more targeted responses to local security challenges such as kidnappings, banditry and communal violence. Opponents, however, fear governors could use…

Nigeria has taken a major step toward creating state police after all 36 state legislatures backed a proposed constitutional amendment allowing states to operate their own forces alongside…

Nigeria has taken a major step toward creating state police after all 36 state legislatures backed a proposed constitutional amendment allowing states to operate their own forces alongside the federal police. The approval surpasses the minimum threshold of 24 states, but the plan still requires President Bola Tinubu’s assent and additional legislation before it can take effect.

Advocates argue that decentralised policing would enable faster, more targeted responses to local security challenges such as kidnappings, banditry and communal violence. Opponents, however, fear governors could use state forces against political rivals. Questions also remain over police training, operational capacity and mechanisms for accountability.

Under the proposed framework, the federal police would continue handling national security threats, terrorism, cybercrime and border protection. State forces would focus on enforcing state laws and investigating local offences. The plan also provides for independent state police commissions, which would oversee recruitment, discipline and accountability.