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CANEX Aims to Expand African Creatives’ Access to Global Markets

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By Adam Omar November 6, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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CANEX Seeks to Boost African Creatives on Global Markets

Lagos has become a meeting point for Africa’s creative economy, as artists, investors, policymakers and industry leaders from across the continent gather for the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX). The initiative is designed to turn the region’s cultural energy and talent into greater economic opportunity.

Known as CANEX WKND, the four-day gathering recorded more than 15,000 registrations from members of the global creative community. This year’s theme is “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World.”

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Hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria and organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) through its Creative Africa Nexus programme, the event runs from 5 to 8 November. It seeks to convert Africa’s expanding cultural influence into sustainable enterprises, stronger trade and investment, and new employment opportunities.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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