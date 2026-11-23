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The discussions took place at a delicate moment for Somalia’s security campaign. Last month, Uganda began pulling troops out of Somalia after an announcement by its military chief,…

Both leaders said Somali forces and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) should mount more offensive operations. They also appealed to international partners for…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) — Somalia and Uganda have pledged to step up the fight against Al-Shabaab and press for stronger financial backing for African Union forces, a commitment…

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Axadle) — Somalia and Uganda have pledged to step up the fight against Al-Shabaab and press for stronger financial backing for African Union forces, a commitment made as Kampala begins drawing down troops after nearly 20 years on the front line of Somalia’s war against the militant group, according to a joint statement released after talks between the two presidents.

The understanding was reached Monday in Entebbe during a meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, according to the joint statement issued afterward.

Both leaders said Somali forces and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) should mount more offensive operations. They also appealed to international partners for dependable, long-term financing to keep the mission running.

The discussions took place at a delicate moment for Somalia’s security campaign. Last month, Uganda began pulling troops out of Somalia after an announcement by its military chief, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Uganda’s military later said the first contingent had arrived back home, with plans to remove the rest of its forces, including personnel serving under AUSSOM, by the end of 2027.

The drawdown has sharpened concerns over how Somali forces will cover the space left by one of their most enduring military allies while Al-Shabaab continues to launch attacks and contest government authority in parts of the country.

Uganda was the first nation to deploy soldiers to Somalia under an African Union mission in 2007. Since then, its troops have been central to operations against Al-Shabaab, especially in Mogadishu and nearby regions.

At Monday’s meeting, Mohamud and Museveni commended the sacrifices of Ugandan troops and other African Union forces, saying the security progress achieved so far must be safeguarded.

The two presidents also called on Somalia’s federal government, regional administrations and political actors to resolve disputes through dialogue, emphasizing that political reconciliation is vital to any durable peace.