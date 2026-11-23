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The Bayelsa sinking follows a series of fatal waterway accidents across the country, including an incident in Sokoto State in August that claimed at least 51 lives. Authorities…

Rescuers saved four people, including two children, but authorities have not determined how many passengers were aboard the boat. President Bola Tinubu offered condolences to the families affected…

At least 24 people were killed when a boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in Nigeria’s southern Bayelsa State, prompting an ongoing search for possible survivors.…

At least 24 people were killed when a boat carrying mourners to a burial ceremony capsized in Nigeria’s southern Bayelsa State, prompting an ongoing search for possible survivors. The vessel sank on Friday while travelling from Ayama to Ukubie, with initial reports pointing to a mechanical failure.

Rescuers saved four people, including two children, but authorities have not determined how many passengers were aboard the boat. President Bola Tinubu offered condolences to the families affected by the disaster. Boat accidents are common in Nigeria and are often associated with overloading, inadequate maintenance and breaches of safety regulations.

The Bayelsa sinking follows a series of fatal waterway accidents across the country, including an incident in Sokoto State in August that claimed at least 51 lives. Authorities have urged stronger safety measures as rescue teams continue their efforts to locate survivors.