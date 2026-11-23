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The overnight attack on Dymer, about 45km north of Kyiv, tore into a five-storey apartment building.

Russia has continued its nightly aerial assault on Ukraine, striking residential areas as the country approaches another winter under the shadow of the nearly five-year invasion.

At least six people have been killed after Russian strikes hit communities across the Kyiv region, including a residential building that partially collapsed, Ukrainian officials said, warning that…

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At least six people have been killed after Russian strikes hit communities across the Kyiv region, including a residential building that partially collapsed, Ukrainian officials said, warning that more victims may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Russia has continued its nightly aerial assault on Ukraine, striking residential areas as the country approaches another winter under the shadow of the nearly five-year invasion.

The overnight attack on Dymer, about 45km north of Kyiv, tore into a five-storey apartment building.

Footage from the scene showed rescuers picking their way through a smouldering heap of rubble as they searched for survivors.

Workers clear debris beside a residential building damaged by a Russian airstrike in Sloviansk

The State Emergency Service said rescuers were searching for 11 people, including two children, who could not be contacted or had failed to respond.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, described the attack as part of “Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine”.

“The world must stop looking away,” he wrote on X.

“Condemn this terror, hold Russia accountable and act now to stop the killing of innocent Ukrainians,” he added.

In Vyshneve, another Russian strike hit a supermarket, killing two people and injuring eight, Kyiv region governor Tymur Tkachenko said.

“People had simply gone to the store to buy groceries. An ordinary shopping trip turned into a tragedy due to a Russian attack,” Mr Tkachenko said.

He said one more person died after a strike ignited a fire at a private home in Bila Tserkva.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Sergii Koretsky said Russia had also targeted a power substation in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Moscow has intensified its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as temperatures fall toward freezing, raising fears over the country’s ability to endure another difficult winter.

The campaign has focused particularly on the power network, with Russian strikes increasing as colder weather takes hold across Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a “painful” response to Ukrainian strikes that damaged the Crimean bridge, a prominent symbol of his rule over the annexed region.