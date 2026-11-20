More than six million people in Ghana continue to practice open defecation despite government and partner-led sanitation efforts, according to World Vision statistics. The organisation is calling for stronger public education and sustained investment in toilet facilities.

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More than six million people in Ghana reportedly still practice open defecation.

More than six million Ghanaians still practice open defecation, underlining the scale of the country’s continuing sanitation crisis despite interventions by the government and development partners, according to statistics cited by World Vision Ghana.

The problem is particularly acute in communities where residents have limited access to public toilet facilities, leaving many people with few alternatives for meeting basic sanitation needs.

Attah Arhin, a senior official of World Vision Ghana, said the figures demonstrate the urgent need for stronger public education and sustained investment in sanitation infrastructure.

He made the remarks during a campaign marking World Toilet Day, observed annually on November 19.

Call for stronger sanitation action

World Vision Ghana said the continued prevalence of open defecation shows that existing efforts must be strengthened. The organisation urged greater attention to public awareness campaigns as well as improved access to sanitation facilities in underserved communities.

Arhin said investment in toilet infrastructure remains essential, particularly in areas where public facilities are scarce or inaccessible to residents.

World Toilet Day focus

The World Toilet Day campaign drew attention to sanitation challenges affecting communities across Ghana. The annual observance is used to highlight the importance of safe, accessible toilet facilities and improved hygiene practices.

World Vision Ghana’s remarks place renewed focus on the gap between sanitation interventions and the continuing needs of millions of people who remain without adequate facilities.

The organisation’s call is for continued collaboration between public authorities, partners and communities to expand sanitation infrastructure and reinforce education on the risks associated with open defecation.