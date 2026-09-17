Equatorial Guinea Blocks Social Media Following Corruption Allegations

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Police arrested the woman who uploaded the video, but the government has offered no public explanation for the measures. Teodorin, the eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema…

Access to Facebook and TikTok has been blocked in Equatorial Guinea for more than two weeks after an online video accused Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, widely known…

Access to Facebook and TikTok has been blocked in Equatorial Guinea for more than two weeks after an online video accused Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, widely known…

Access to Facebook and TikTok has been blocked in Equatorial Guinea for more than two weeks after an online video accused Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang, widely known as “Teodorin,” of corruption. Authorities have also throttled internet speeds since September 2, while WhatsApp and Instagram remain accessible with restrictions.

Police arrested the woman who uploaded the video, but the government has offered no public explanation for the measures. Teodorin, the eldest son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, is known for displaying his lavish lifestyle on social media. In 2021, a French court convicted him in a case involving “ill-gotten gains,” and British authorities froze his assets after investigations into alleged corruption.

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President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has ruled Equatorial Guinea since 1979, during which the country has repeatedly faced allegations of repression and curbs on civil liberties. The apparent social media shutdown comes as internet access and online expression face increasing scrutiny across the region.