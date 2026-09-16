Hundreds Protest in DR Congo Against President’s Bid for a Third Term

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In Kinshasa, opposition supporters clashed with pro-government groups as security forces broke up demonstrations banned by local authorities. Similar protests took place in Lubumbashi and Mbandaka, where activists…

Protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s proposed constitutional changes spread across several cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting police to fire tear gas and arrest demonstrators. Opposition…

Protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s proposed constitutional changes spread across several cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting police to fire tear gas and arrest demonstrators. Opposition…

Protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s proposed constitutional changes spread across several cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting police to fire tear gas and arrest demonstrators. Opposition parties have joined forces in the C64 coalition, arguing that the amendments could clear the way for Tshisekedi to pursue a third term.

In Kinshasa, opposition supporters clashed with pro-government groups as security forces broke up demonstrations banned by local authorities. Similar protests took place in Lubumbashi and Mbandaka, where activists defied official restrictions before being dispersed by police. Opposition leaders accused authorities of carrying out arbitrary arrests, while police said their actions were aimed at preserving public order.

- Advertisement -

The dispute over the constitution comes as Congo remains embroiled in conflict in the east, including fighting involving the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group. Opposition leaders have also rejected Tshisekedi’s proposal for a national dialogue, alleging that he intends to use the process to consolidate his position.