 Skip to content
Wednesday, September 16, 2026 3 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:53
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: Boko Haram Denies Reported Ceasefire Agreement With Nigerian Government
Breaking News
Boko Haram Denies Reported Ceasefire Agreement With Nigerian GovernmentNISA Arrests 11 Suspected al-Shabab Operatives in Security OperationsUS Imposes Visa Curbs on South Africa Over ‘Race Discrimination’Trump threatens to keep Kennedy Center closed unless his name is addedSaudi and Egyptian leaders discuss plan to push Houthis from Bab al-MandabHundreds Protest in DR Congo Against President’s Bid for a Third TermBoko Haram Denies Reported Ceasefire Agreement With Nigerian GovernmentNISA Arrests 11 Suspected al-Shabab Operatives in Security OperationsUS Imposes Visa Curbs on South Africa Over ‘Race Discrimination’Trump threatens to keep Kennedy Center closed unless his name is addedSaudi and Egyptian leaders discuss plan to push Houthis from Bab al-MandabHundreds Protest in DR Congo Against President’s Bid for a Third Term
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Central-Africa News English

Hundreds Protest in DR Congo Against President’s Bid for a Third Term

Follow
By Newsroom September 16, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 49 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
DR Congo Opposition Rejects Tshisekedi Third-Term Bid
DR Congo Opposition Rejects President Tshisekedi’s Third-Term Bid

Protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s proposed constitutional changes spread across several cities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prompting police to fire tear gas and arrest demonstrators. Opposition parties have joined forces in the C64 coalition, arguing that the amendments could clear the way for Tshisekedi to pursue a third term.

In Kinshasa, opposition supporters clashed with pro-government groups as security forces broke up demonstrations banned by local authorities. Similar protests took place in Lubumbashi and Mbandaka, where activists defied official restrictions before being dispersed by police. Opposition leaders accused authorities of carrying out arbitrary arrests, while police said their actions were aimed at preserving public order.

- Advertisement -

The dispute over the constitution comes as Congo remains embroiled in conflict in the east, including fighting involving the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group. Opposition leaders have also rejected Tshisekedi’s proposal for a national dialogue, alleging that he intends to use the process to consolidate his position.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,128 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Central-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.