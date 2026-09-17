Swedish public broadcaster declares opposition winner of election

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With fewer than 1% of districts still outstanding, the blocs were separated by fewer than 30,000 votes. Parties led by Social Democrat opposition leader Magdalena Andersson were projected…

Sweden’s centre-left opposition was poised to end the governing right-wing coalition’s hold on power by a single seat after 99% of ballots from Sunday’s parliamentary election had been…

Sweden’s centre-left opposition was poised to end the governing right-wing coalition’s hold on power by a single seat after 99% of ballots from Sunday’s parliamentary election had been…

Sweden’s centre-left opposition was poised to end the governing right-wing coalition’s hold on power by a single seat after 99% of ballots from Sunday’s parliamentary election had been counted, public broadcaster SVT reported.

With fewer than 1% of districts still outstanding, the blocs were separated by fewer than 30,000 votes. Parties led by Social Democrat opposition leader Magdalena Andersson were projected to take 175 of the Riksdag’s 349 seats, pointing to a change of government.

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“The likelihood of a turnaround at this stage is so low that we can confidently state that the opposition will secure the most seats in this election,” SVT said.

The governing right-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and supported by the far-right Sweden Democrats, was expected to win 174 seats, according to figures from Sweden’s election authority.