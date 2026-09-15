 Skip to content
Tuesday, September 15, 2026 2 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Asr 14:54
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: FBI Offers $150,000 Reward for Somali-American Wanted in Minnesota Fraud Case
Breaking News
FBI Offers $150,000 Reward for Somali-American Wanted in Minnesota Fraud CaseRwanda’s M23 Rebels Are Building a War Economy in DR CongoHawadle Political Council Backs Guudlaawe as Hirshabelle Election Tensions RiseWidow’s Bay Sets Comedy Emmy Record With 14 WinsDangote Launches $1.6 Billion Share Sale to Fund Refinery ExpansionPrince Harry’s Children Move Schools After Two Days Over Security ConcernsFBI Offers $150,000 Reward for Somali-American Wanted in Minnesota Fraud CaseRwanda’s M23 Rebels Are Building a War Economy in DR CongoHawadle Political Council Backs Guudlaawe as Hirshabelle Election Tensions RiseWidow’s Bay Sets Comedy Emmy Record With 14 WinsDangote Launches $1.6 Billion Share Sale to Fund Refinery ExpansionPrince Harry’s Children Move Schools After Two Days Over Security Concerns
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Central-Africa News English

Rwanda’s M23 Rebels Are Building a War Economy in DR Congo

Follow
By Newsroom September 15, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 58 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
DR Congo Hands First Prisoners to M23 in Peace Deal Move
DR Congo Transfers First Prisoners to M23 Under Peace Deal

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are building a parallel system of governance and taxation, drawing revenue from businesses, transport, cross-border commerce and minerals to fund both their administration and military operations.

The group controls major cities, including Goma and Bukavu, where it levies fees on residents, businesses, transport operators and humanitarian organisations. Mineral wealth—particularly coltan from the Rubaya mining area—has become another important source of income, with reports indicating that the minerals pass through Rwanda before reaching international markets.

- Advertisement -

The system is adding to the strain on an economy already battered by war. The closure of banks and Goma airport has disrupted trade, leaving many residents struggling to obtain money, find work and access basic services.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,125 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Central-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.