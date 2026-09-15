Rwanda’s M23 Rebels Are Building a War Economy in DR Congo

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The group controls major cities, including Goma and Bukavu, where it levies fees on residents, businesses, transport operators and humanitarian organisations. Mineral wealth—particularly coltan from the Rubaya mining…

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are building a parallel system of governance and taxation, drawing revenue from businesses, transport, cross-border commerce and minerals to…

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are building a parallel system of governance and taxation, drawing revenue from businesses, transport, cross-border commerce and minerals to…

In eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 rebels are building a parallel system of governance and taxation, drawing revenue from businesses, transport, cross-border commerce and minerals to fund both their administration and military operations.

The group controls major cities, including Goma and Bukavu, where it levies fees on residents, businesses, transport operators and humanitarian organisations. Mineral wealth—particularly coltan from the Rubaya mining area—has become another important source of income, with reports indicating that the minerals pass through Rwanda before reaching international markets.

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The system is adding to the strain on an economy already battered by war. The closure of banks and Goma airport has disrupted trade, leaving many residents struggling to obtain money, find work and access basic services.