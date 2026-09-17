Charges Dropped Against Suspended Police Chief in South Africa

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Masemola was charged under the Public Finance Management Act over a controversial police health-services tender valued at about R228 million. Prosecutors alleged that he failed to respond to…

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, saying a review of the evidence found no reasonable prospects of securing…

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, saying a review of the evidence found no reasonable prospects of securing…

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, saying a review of the evidence found no reasonable prospects of securing a conviction.

Masemola was charged under the Public Finance Management Act over a controversial police health-services tender valued at about R228 million. Prosecutors alleged that he failed to respond to warnings about the tender, which was subsequently cancelled. The NPA said its decision reflected the requirement that cases should proceed to trial only when there is a reasonable prospect of success.

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Masemola remains suspended, leaving questions over his future as national police commissioner. The allegations form part of the broader Madlanga Commission inquiry into claims of corruption and criminal infiltration within the police.