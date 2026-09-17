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Thursday, September 17, 2026 4 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Asr 14:54
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Breaking: Charges Dropped Against Suspended Police Chief in South Africa
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Charges Dropped Against Suspended Police Chief in South Africa

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By Newsroom September 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa Drops Charges Against Suspended Police Chief

The National Prosecuting Authority has dropped criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, saying a review of the evidence found no reasonable prospects of securing a conviction.

Masemola was charged under the Public Finance Management Act over a controversial police health-services tender valued at about R228 million. Prosecutors alleged that he failed to respond to warnings about the tender, which was subsequently cancelled. The NPA said its decision reflected the requirement that cases should proceed to trial only when there is a reasonable prospect of success.

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Masemola remains suspended, leaving questions over his future as national police commissioner. The allegations form part of the broader Madlanga Commission inquiry into claims of corruption and criminal infiltration within the police.

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