Somalia Backs Saudi Arabia After Drone Aimed at Makkah Is Intercepted

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In a statement issued Wednesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the federal government stood with Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has thrown its support behind Saudi Arabia after the kingdom said it intercepted a drone launched toward Makkah, condemning the reported attack and backing…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has thrown its support behind Saudi Arabia after the kingdom said it intercepted a drone launched toward Makkah, condemning the reported attack and backing…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia has thrown its support behind Saudi Arabia after the kingdom said it intercepted a drone launched toward Makkah, condemning the reported attack and backing Riyadh’s right to defend its territory, citizens and Islamic holy sites.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the federal government stood with Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

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“Somalia supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and safeguard the holy sites of Islam,” the statement said.

Saudi authorities said the drone, launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement, was destroyed before it could enter restricted airspace near Makkah.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, said the Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted the aircraft on Tuesday evening.

Al-Maliki denounced the incident as an effort to terrorize worshippers and endanger civilians, stressing that the safety of the two holy mosques and pilgrims remains a “red line.”

The Houthis have previously rejected accusations that they targeted Makkah, maintaining that holy sites are not among their targets.

Somalia’s statement comes as regional tensions remain elevated over Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, as well as commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.