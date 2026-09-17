Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo May Have Gone Undetected for Months

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The earliest known patient was a health worker in Ituri province who fell ill in late April. But reports of unexplained deaths in the Mongbwalu area had surfaced…

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak may have been spreading for months before officials declared it on May 15, prompting criticism of delays in detecting the disease…

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak may have been spreading for months before officials declared it on May 15, prompting criticism of delays in detecting the disease…

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola outbreak may have been spreading for months before officials declared it on May 15, prompting criticism of delays in detecting the disease and mounting an effective response.

The earliest known patient was a health worker in Ituri province who fell ill in late April. But reports of unexplained deaths in the Mongbwalu area had surfaced weeks earlier, and researchers believe transmission could date back to February. Genetic analysis cited by the World Health Organization likewise indicates that the outbreak began around that time.

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WHO has cautioned that late detection continues to heighten the risk of further spread, especially in communities facing insecurity, displacement, overcrowding and limited access to healthcare. By September 7, the agency had recorded more than 6,700 confirmed cases and over 3,200 deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Cases had also been reported in Uganda and France.