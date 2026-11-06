With ballots still being tallied, the African National Congress is facing an increasingly bleak result—not only in the cities, but across much of the country. The party is also surrendering support in rural municipalities and provinces where it once held near-total dominance, reports the Daily Maverick.
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South Africa Election Results Show Opposition Parties Gaining Ground
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