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Friday, November 6, 2026 25 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Maghrib 17:44
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Breaking: South Africa Election Results Show Opposition Parties Gaining Ground
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South Africa Election Results Show Opposition Parties Gaining Ground

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By Newsroom November 6, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 58 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Election Results - South Africa's Opposition Parties Show Growth

With ballots still being tallied, the African National Congress is facing an increasingly bleak result—not only in the cities, but across much of the country. The party is also surrendering support in rural municipalities and provinces where it once held near-total dominance, reports the Daily Maverick.

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