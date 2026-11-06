Turkish Warships Sail to Somalia to Escort Fishing Vessel Amid Political Turmoil

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The ministry provided no information on the fishing licence, the length of the operation or the commercial terms behind the mission.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said the frigates TCG Gökçeada and TCG Yıldırım were bound for Mogadishu to provide security for Mustafa Korkmaz A. The Turkish vessel is expected to…

Turkish Warships Deploy to Somalia as Fishing Mission Draws Scrutiny Amid Political Crisis MOGADISHU, Nov. 6 (AX)—Two Turkish warships are sailing to Somalia to escort a Turkish fishing…

Turkish Warships Deploy to Somalia as Fishing Mission Draws Scrutiny Amid Political Crisis

MOGADISHU, Nov. 6 (AX)—Two Turkish warships are sailing to Somalia to escort a Turkish fishing vessel, bringing Ankara’s expanding maritime role into sharper focus as the Horn of Africa country grapples with political fractures, armed clashes and disputes over the federal government’s legitimacy.

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Turkey’s Defence Ministry said the frigates TCG Gökçeada and TCG Yıldırım were bound for Mogadishu to provide security for Mustafa Korkmaz A. The Turkish vessel is expected to undertake exploratory and trial fishing in Somalia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The ministry provided no information on the fishing licence, the length of the operation or the commercial terms behind the mission.

The naval deployment follows a 2024 defence and economic cooperation agreement between Ankara and Mogadishu. It also comes as Turkish involvement grows in Somalia’s fisheries, offshore energy sector and military infrastructure.

Somali opposition figures have objected to Turkey’s expanding presence, saying some initiatives appear to be moving forward without adequate national consultation or transparency and increasingly favour Ankara’s interests.

Critics say Turkey is placing strategic, military and economic priorities ahead of Somalia’s constitutional and political disputes. Ankara, for its part, says its partnership is intended to strengthen Somalia’s sovereignty, security and economic development.

The warships’ mission coincides with mounting pressure on President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud over constitutional amendments and the extension of presidential terms. Opposition leaders argue that his initial four-year mandate has ended and are calling for elections, while the federal government stands behind the amended constitutional framework.

Tensions have further intensified in South West State, where reports have emerged of armed confrontations between federal forces and groups aligned with the opposition.

In Hirshabelle, a disputed regional election has fuelled unrest. Macawiisley clan fighters have seized positions in Beledweyne, the capital of Hiiraan region.

The political and security turmoil is unfolding as Al-Shabaab continues to pose a threat and maintains links with elements of local clan networks, adding complexity to military operations and efforts at political reconciliation.

Somalia’s constitutional dispute deepened after Mohamud announced the removal of Supreme Court Chief Justice Baashe Yusuf Ahmed, triggering a legal challenge to the president’s authority.

The chief justice has contested the dismissal amid the broader debate over the president’s constitutional mandate and opposition demands for elections.

Turkey’s latest maritime mission is likely to intensify scrutiny of how Somalia manages its fisheries and offshore resources, particularly as political fragmentation persists and the scope of federal authority remains contested.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has not publicly explained what specific economic gains Somalia is expected to receive from the planned fishing operation.

AXADLETM