U.S. HIV Funding Cuts Put Thousands in Namibia at Risk

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The United States plans to allocate $45 million to Namibia’s HIV response in the 2027/28 financial year, as its support shifts away from direct financial assistance and toward…

A looming reduction in U.S. funding for Namibia’s HIV response is triggering concern among organisations supporting people living with HIV, even as the country receives recognition for meeting…

A looming reduction in U.S. funding for Namibia’s HIV response is triggering concern among organisations supporting people living with HIV, even as the country receives recognition for meeting…

A looming reduction in U.S. funding for Namibia’s HIV response is triggering concern among organisations supporting people living with HIV, even as the country receives recognition for meeting key United Nations targets on testing, treatment and viral suppression.

The United States plans to allocate $45 million to Namibia’s HIV response in the 2027/28 financial year, as its support shifts away from direct financial assistance and toward technical cooperation. Victoria Kamule, executive director of the Tonata People Living with HIV Support Network, warned that the change could have serious consequences because many treatment, prevention and support programmes depend heavily on donor funding.

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More than 220,000 people currently receive antiretroviral treatment through Namibia’s public health system. The government has pledged to retain national ownership of the HIV response while looking for ways to replace roughly N$730 million in annual HIV funding if it cannot reach an agreement with the United States on health data and specimen-sharing arrangements.