Anti-Immigrant Group Raids Refugee Camp in Durban, South Africa

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The camp has housed hundreds of refugees—primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Rwanda—for more than three months. The group was displaced by xenophobic threats, and…

Several refugees were injured and at least four hospitalised after a vigilante group known as March and March raided a camp outside Durban’s Home Affairs offices.

Several refugees were injured and at least four hospitalised after a vigilante group known as March and March raided a camp outside Durban’s Home Affairs offices. The camp…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Several refugees were injured and at least four hospitalised after a vigilante group known as March and March raided a camp outside Durban’s Home Affairs offices.

The camp has housed hundreds of refugees—primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Rwanda—for more than three months. The group was displaced by xenophobic threats, and the Department of Home Affairs has verified that the refugees are legally in the country. They have been seeking protection from further xenophobic attacks.

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Activists have condemned the assault, accusing authorities of failing to provide the refugees with sufficient protection, shelter and support.