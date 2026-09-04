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Friday, September 4, 2026 21 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 18:02
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Breaking: Anti-Immigrant Group Raids Refugee Camp in Durban, South Africa
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Anti-Immigrant Group Raids Refugee Camp in Durban, South Africa

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By Newsroom September 4, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 33 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South African Anti-Immigrant Group Raids Durban Refugee Camp

Several refugees were injured and at least four hospitalised after a vigilante group known as March and March raided a camp outside Durban’s Home Affairs offices.

The camp has housed hundreds of refugees—primarily from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Rwanda—for more than three months. The group was displaced by xenophobic threats, and the Department of Home Affairs has verified that the refugees are legally in the country. They have been seeking protection from further xenophobic attacks.

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Activists have condemned the assault, accusing authorities of failing to provide the refugees with sufficient protection, shelter and support.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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