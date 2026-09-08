Nigeria Reportedly Agrees to Secret Ceasefire With Boko Haram

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Three sources with links to the jihadist group told The New Humanitarian that the truce could be extended for another 40 days. The arrangement allegedly included a $3.7…

A reported three-month secret ceasefire between Nigeria and Boko Haram has halted attacks around Ngoshe village in Borno State and helped secure the release of 360 civilians abducted…

A reported three-month secret ceasefire between Nigeria and Boko Haram has halted attacks around Ngoshe village in Borno State and helped secure the release of 360 civilians abducted…

A reported three-month secret ceasefire between Nigeria and Boko Haram has halted attacks around Ngoshe village in Borno State and helped secure the release of 360 civilians abducted there.

Three sources with links to the jihadist group told The New Humanitarian that the truce could be extended for another 40 days. The arrangement allegedly included a $3.7 million ransom payment, an allegation the government has denied.

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The reported deal may signal a turn toward negotiations after 17 years of conflict, despite the government’s public rejection of talks with Boko Haram and its continued push to reinforce the military. Analysts warn that the ceasefire could prove to be a short-term tactical arrangement rather than a foundation for lasting peace. Any negotiations are also complicated by Boko Haram’s rivalry with Islamic State West Africa Province, which is not included in the agreement.