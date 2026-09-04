Four Migrants Killed Amid South Africa’s Anti-Migrant Unrest

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A protest against undocumented migrants erupted into violence in South Africa’s port city of Durban on Thursday, leaving at least five Congolese nationals injured and prompting police to…

A protest against undocumented migrants erupted into violence in South Africa’s port city of Durban on Thursday, leaving at least five Congolese nationals injured and prompting police to…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A protest against undocumented migrants erupted into violence in South Africa’s port city of Durban on Thursday, leaving at least five Congolese nationals injured and prompting police to arrest one foreign national.

Durban has emerged as the focal point of weeks of unrest over irregular migration. At least four foreign nationals have been killed, while more than 200,000 people have left South Africa amid the violence.

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Police said roughly 100 members of the anti-illegal migration group March and March Movement joined what they called a “clean-up campaign” aimed at an encampment outside a government office. Several hundred foreign nationals have been sheltering there.

Many of those at the site are from the Democratic Republic of Congo. They relocated to the encampment 13 weeks ago, saying they were seeking safety from mobs of South Africans opposed to the presence of undocumented migrants.

“During the commotion, stones were thrown around, and one which was thrown by a foreign national landed on a police officer,” police said.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers use a stun grenade to separate members of March and March Movement and foreign nationals during a demonstration against undocumented migrants, Durban, South Africa, Sept. 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Police said the person who allegedly threw the stone was arrested. Their statement gave no further information.

Bishop Raphael, a leader among the foreign nationals, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that five Congolese people, including two children, were hurt during the confrontation.

“The march today was very violent,” said Raphael, who is from the DRC.

“They found us here and immediately attacked our people. We are not committing any crime by being here. This is uncalled for,” he said.

Many members of the encampment say they are refugees from the DRC.

Raphael said the demonstrators carried sticks and tried to storm the encampment as police worked to keep the two sides apart.

March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma (2nd L) arrives following clashes between foreign nationals and March and March Movement during a demonstration against undocumented migrants, Durban, South Africa, Sept. 3, 2026. (AFP Photo)

He said police deployed stun grenades to break up the crowds, and that the use of the grenades caused the injuries.

Tensions have intensified throughout South Africa after fringe groups campaigning against undocumented migrants gave them until June 30 to leave the country.

More than 200,000 people have fled South Africa, according to an AFP tally compiled from figures released by African governments that have repatriated their nationals.

South African police have reported at least four migrant deaths in the unrest, although some foreign governments have cited a higher toll.